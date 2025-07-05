MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Three persons arrested for allegedly threatening witness, illegally taking photographs at Pocso court

Incident occurred at the Special Pocso court in the Alipurduar district court complex and is linked to a case registered in October last year, in which a minor girl was allegedly raped in Jaigaon, located along the Indo-Bhutan border

Anirban Choudhury Published 05.07.25, 11:15 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

Three persons, including two women, were arrested on Friday afternoon for allegedly threatening a witness and illegally taking photographs on the premises of the Alipurduar court, where a trial under the Pocso Act is currently underway.

The incident occurred at the Special Pocso court in the Alipurduar district court complex and is linked to a case registered in October last year, in which a minor girl was allegedly raped in Jaigaon, located along the Indo-Bhutan border.

In connection with the case, four accused were arrested by the Jaigaon police and are currently under trial.

Police sources said that on Friday, a key witness had arrived at the court to record the statement when the accused was allegedly confronted by relatives of the accused inside the court campus.

The accused’s associates reportedly issued threats, warning the witness of consequences upon returning home. Additionally, they allegedly clicked photographs of the witness.

Alerted by the victim's side, officers from Alipurduar police station rushed to the spot and detained three individuals identified as Ajima Khatun, Bablu Hossain, and Nur Nahar Bibi, all reportedly close to the accused in the rape case.

Y. Raghubanshi, SP, Alipurduar, said: “After receiving information about the threats and illegal photography within the court premises, we took immediate action. Three persons were arrested."

