Gym, yoga room on campus at Acharya Prafulla Chandra Roy Government College

Acharya Prafulla Chandra Roy Government College, at Matigara on the northern outskirts of Siliguri, has introduced a modern multi-gymnasium and a yoga room on campus.

The authorities said it was the first college in Siliguri to develop a facility aimed at improving the health and fitness of its students and faculty members.

“Along with academics, we want to put emphasis on the physical fitness of the students as well as the teachers. The initiative, we feel, will encourage them to maintain a healthier lifestyle while carrying out their academic activities,” said Mayukh Sarkar, principal of the college.

“We hope that regular access to the gym and yoga room will help students relieve their academic stress and develop a disciplined approach to fitness,” he added.

The facility, which cost ₹16 lakh, was inaugurated by mayor Gautam Deb. The funds were granted by the state higher education department. “It is a positive step that the institution is prioritising both education and the well-being of students and teachers,” said Deb.

Sources said the gym and yoga room would operate at specific time slots to ensure smooth access for students and teachers.

“Faculty members will have exclusive morning hours, while students will use the facilities in the afternoon. To accommodate both male and female students, the college has introduced separate schedules. Professional trainers will be available,” said the source.