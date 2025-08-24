MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Siliguri District Hospital revives cancer OPD after months-long halt

Services to run twice a week; free chemotherapy and surgeries offered

Binita Paul Published 24.08.25, 10:48 AM
The Siliguri District Hospital.

The Siliguri District Hospital. File picture

The Siliguri District Hospital has resumed services in the cancer outpatient department (OPD) with the appointment of a new specialist.

For several months, cancer patients in and around Siliguri had to travel to North Bengal Medical College & Hospital (NBMCH) in Susrutanagar, on the outskirts of the city, after the departure of an oncologist forced the closure of the district hospital’s cancer OPD.

“The absence of services created significant hurdles, particularly for economically weaker patients, who struggled with the added cost and the time of travelling to the NBMCH. Recently, after the appointment of a new specialist, the hospital resumed cancer OPD services every Tuesday and Friday,” said a source.

“A tumour board also sits on Fridays to decide treatment protocols. With the revival of the cancer OPD, affordable and accessible care are back for patients,” the
source added.

Chandan Ghosh, the hospital superintendent, said that when the oncologist had left, a replacement couldn’t be found immediately.

“Patients who needed chemotherapy were referred to NBMCH. With the new doctor joining, the services have restarted and patients are returning,” Ghosh said.

The hospital’s oncology infrastructure offers free chemotherapy, biopsy, and FNAC tests, along with surgeries.

The district hospital is also gearing up to strengthen its dialysis unit.

Currently operating with five machines, the facility can’t cope with the rising number of patients. Last year, the authorities had decided to add five more machines, and after completing the tender process, a new company was contracted to supply them.

Ghosh said the new machines would arrive after the Durga Puja season.

