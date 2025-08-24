Siliguri flyover will open next year: Gautam Deb promises relief from Burdwan Road bottleneck

Mayor Gautam Deb said on Saturday that it would take at least four more months to complete the construction of a flyover on Burdwan Road, a prominent thoroughfare in the city.

Deb, who visited the under-construction flyover, said the railways would need time to install structures over the tracks that connect Siliguri Town and Siliguri Junction stations.

“The railway authorities have readied the fabrication materials for that portion of the flyover which will pass over the railway tracks. Installation of these materials requires at least 24 hours, and the railways will have to halt trains,” said Deb.

“As it will stop the train movement, the railways have planned to work in phases and want to finish their work by December. We hope that the flyover will be opened by January 2026,” he added.

The state public works department had started the construction of the 1.1km-long flyover in 2018.

However, the work progressed slowly because of multiple factors, including disruptions during the Covid-19 pandemic. The delays also increased the project cost from ₹44.85 crore to ₹68.75 crore.

Out of the entire length, the railway is working on the construction of a 51-metre-long stretch that will be over the railway tracks. The state has allocated ₹14.62 crore to the railway for the work, said sources.

On August 20, The Telegraph had reported how the unfinished flyover was causing inconveniences to thousands of people who move through Burdwan Road every day. All vehicles entering Siliguri from its southern parts have to move through the narrow service lanes, which are on either side of the unfinished structure.

“People will have to bear the brunt of traffic congestion while moving along this stretch, particularly during the ensuing festive season when more people and more vehicles will be on the streets,” said a resident.

During his visit, Deb also said the Siliguri Municipal Corporation would take the task of widening the service roads and stop unauthorised parking of some of the long-distance buses near

the flyover.

“A new bus terminus is coming up at Paribahan Nagar in Matigara, where all long-distance buses will be shifted. I will also ask the district magistrate to issue necessary directions to make the newly-developed bus terminus at Tinbatti More (in the southern parts of the city) operational,” said the mayor.

“The area gets congested as some buses are parked along this stretch of Burdwan Road. If any bus owner does not adhere to the orders, the route permit will be cancelled,” he added.