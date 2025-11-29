Groom on cart hauls village to past: Wedding sends message of ‘smoke-free travel’

On a winter evening, the dust on a village road in Cooch Behar lifted gently as a decorated bullock cart rolled forward at an unhurried pace. Dressed in a dhoti and a Punjabi, civil engineer Sayan Barman arrived like a groom from another era, drawing surprised smiles and a flurry of cellphone camera clicks as he entered Baladanga village.

It felt, for a moment, as if an old photograph of Cooch Behar had stepped into the present.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sayan, from Khadija Baladanga, married Barsha Barman from Baladanga village on “9th Agrahayan, 1432 Bengali calendar”, which fell on Wednesday. The distance between the groom’s and bride’s homes is barely 2km.

“If the distance were longer, it would have been difficult to use a bullock cart. Given the short distance between our houses, I did not want to miss this opportunity,” said Sayan.

After the ceremony, the newlyweds returned home in the same cart. The villages are located about 18km from Cooch Behar town.

“Bullock carts are part of our oldest traditions,” Sayan said. “When I told my family I wanted to use one for my wedding, they agreed immediately. I also want to spread the message that at a time when the world is moving towards ‘smoke-free travel’, such initiatives highlight the need to reduce pollution from petrol.”

His father, Sudarshan Barman, a retired government employee, said the gesture reflected pride in local heritage.

“In Cooch Behar, people once depended on bullock carts. Choosing one for my son’s wedding shows that modernity doesn’t mean forgetting our roots,” he said.

Sayan’s mother, Rita Barman, said her son had “set an example” by choosing a traditional, non-polluting mode of travel.

A local environmentalist praised the symbolism.

“When the world is talking about a pollution-free environment and shifting to electric mobility, such a message from the younger generation is significant.”

Barsha, the bride, said she had not expected her husband’s wish to draw so much attention.

“Now it feels like a beautiful decision. Our wedding day became truly memorable,” she said.

At Friday’s preeti bhoj (reception), Sayan’s choice remained the talking point among guests and villagers.