Industry wave on horizon: CM promises new land policy and incentives for investors

Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday said a wave of industrialisation was on the horizon of Bengal and his government would introduce a robust industrial policy, backed by a new land policy, a single-window clearance system and incentives, to generate more employment opportunities.

“An industrialisation wave is coming. We are introducing our industrial policy by implementing a land policy, a single-window system, industry incentives and other measures in this state,” Suvendu said while addressing a gathering at the inauguration of the state government’s new initiative, Janakalyan Shibir, at Nandigram in East Midnapore.

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“Through greater industrialisation, we will create more employment opportunities delivered directly to your hands,” added the

chief minister.

The government is organising the three-day Janakalyan Shibir from June 15 to 17 across Bengal to help people avail themselves of benefits under various central and state government schemes.

A source said the chief minister had given a clear indication of his government’s new industrial policy, which is expected to be a key feature of the state budget to be tabled in the Assembly by finance minister Swapan Dasgupta on June 22.

Sources and officials said the state government needed a robust land policy, coupled with several other facilities for industrialists, to promote industries in Bengal, which has witnessed an exodus of industries since the withdrawal of the Tata Nano project from Singur in Hooghly in 2008. BJP leadership had repeatedly claimed that Bengal witnessed a flight of over 6,000 industries in the past few years.

Both Suvendu and the BJP state president, Samik Bhattacharya, said they would ensure the return of the Tatas to Bengal to send a message that the new BJP government was committed to industrialisation.

A senior official said one of the biggest barriers to industrial growth, especially heavy industries that generate substantial employment, emerged during the Mamata Banerjee era because of the government’s land policy. During her tenure, the government took a stance against acquiring land and instead asked industrialists to purchase land on their own.

The policy became a major hurdle because, in most cases, acquiring large tracts of land directly proved difficult for industrialists without government support.

Suvendu recently pointed out that his government had successfully acquired land for fencing along the India-Bangladesh border and railway expansion projects without resistance. He emphasised the importance of acquiring or purchasing land transparently and without concealing any details from landowners.

Besides land policy, the reintroduction of industrial incentives is another major issue the government wants to address to attract investors from across the country

and abroad.

In 2025, Mamata announced the withdrawal of all industrial incentives across Bengal, the first such move since 1993. The decision triggered a controversy, with many questioning the future of industrial development in the state. The situation became so alarming for industrialists that several sectors moved the court against the decision.

“An announcement on industrial incentives is one of the major decisions expected in the next budget,” an official said.

False cases

Suvendu on Monday directed the police to help people who had allegedly been trapped in false cases during the former Trinamool Congress government secure relief from legal harassment.

“There have been numerous false cases. The superintendent of police is present here. I would say it is your responsibility to ensure relief for those who are being harassed through these false cases. Simply because they stood by me, who among them has not been jailed? Against whom have you not filed false cases?” the chief minister asked.

“You may think I have forgotten, but I have forgotten nothing. Everyone will be held accountable and punished. You should only ensure that no one takes the law into their own hands,” he added.