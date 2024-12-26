Govt launches inquiry into alleged violations of Jal Jeevan Mission in GTA region

The state government has decided to start an inquiry into alleged violations in implementing the Jal Jeevan Mission in the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) region.

The engineer-in-chief of the state PHE department has written to the chief engineer of the PHE directorate to look into the allegations raised by GTA Sabha member Ajoy Edwards and submit a report at the earliest.

“I am to enclose herewith a copy of letter under reference as received from the Hon’ble SABHASAD, 10 (DARJEELING Sadar III) Constituency, GTA.... You are therefore requested to enquire into the matter immediately and arrange to submit a report at the earliest,” the letter states.

JJM is a scheme to supply water in rural areas. Under it, the funds-sharing ratio of Centre and states/ Union territories differs depending on the composition of the area. For Bengal, the ratio is 50:50.

Edwards, in his letter to the district magistrates of Darjeeling and Kalimpong and the GTA principal secretary, had alleged substantial violations of JJM construction guidelines.

“In response to persistent grievances raised by affected beneficiaries, I conducted on-site inspections of several JJM project locations. I am deeply alarmed to observe substantial violations of the prescribed guidelines, leading to substandard outcomes that fail to meet the intended objectives of the mission,” the elected GTA Sabha member’s letter read.

Edwards also demanded that those responsible for violations be identified

and punished.