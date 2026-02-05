Government development 'panchali' at ration shops ahead of Bengal Assembly polls

The Mamata Banerjee government has started reaching out to people across Bengal by distributing its booklet — “Unnayaner Panchali (development report card)" — from ration shops before the Assembly polls.

From Tuesday, the state food and supplies department began distributing the 16-page, full-colour booklet through ration shops and also from the “Duare Ration (ration at doorstep)" counters.

The booklet highlights Bengal's overall development during 15 years of the Trinamool Congress rule. The booklet states that it was printed at the government-controlled Saraswati Press. No further publication details appear on the final page.

Last month, Trinamool leaders were seen campaigning across booths, some on decorated e-rickshaws, with the “Unnayaner Panchali” to promote it.

From Tuesday, beneficiaries were handed over the booklet on reaching ration shops to collect food grains and other items available under the public service distribution (PDS) scheme.

D.W. Lama, the district food controller of Jalpaiguri, said that the booklets had been sent to all ration dealers by Monday. “We instructed them to distribute the ‘Unnayaner Panchali’ among beneficiaries from Tuesday,” Lama said.

Many beneficiaries receiving ration were surprised to find the booklet along with their supplies.

Last year, the state government distributed “prasad” of the Jagannath Dham in Digha through these shops soon after the inauguration of the temple. While most people had accepted the “prasad” from the Jagannath Dham, many were hesitant to accept the booklet.

In some cases, beneficiaries alleged that the booklet was forced upon them.

At Sukantanagar Colony on the Teesta embankment, where the “Duare Ration” service was held on Tuesday, the booklet was also distributed.

“Earlier, we received ‘prasad’ from Jagannath Dham... and now, it is the booklet,” said Rajdeep Ghosh, a resident of the colony.

“I received the booklet, but I don’t know what use this is,” said Bibha Roy, another resident.

A similar booklet distribution was reported from Sarkarpara area in the town on Tuesday.

“Last month, we saw Trinamool workers campaigning with this booklet. Now, the booklet is being handed to us officially,” said Moloy Das, a Sarkarpara resident.

Lekha Chandra, a ration dealer in ward 17 of Jalpaiguri town, said the booklets were delivered to ration shops in her by the department on Tuesday night.

“We started distributing them among beneficiaries from Wednesday,” she said.

Leaders from the Opposition — the BJP, the Congress and the CPM — in one voice attacked the booklet distribution.

“What the Trinamool Congress has promoted as a political party is now being distributed to people in the guise of the state government initiatives. The party and the administration are two sides of the same coin. People are well aware of the ‘panchali’ of coal, sand, stone, and cattle smuggling involving Trinamool leaders. We will highlight them,” said Bapi Goswami, a state BJP leader based in Jalpaiguri.

Piyush Mishra and Amit Bhattacharya, the district CPM secretary and district Congress president respectively, also echoed Goswami.

“Distributing a ruling party’s development narrative through the ration system can influence voters at this time," Mishra said. "We strongly oppose this,” Bhattacharya said.

Mahua Gope, the district Trinamool president, defended the move.

“The state government has every right to directly communicate its development work to people. There is no reason for objections,” she said.