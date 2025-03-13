Giant leap into 2025: Katwa's Dalits offer puja for first time at Shiv temple

A few members of the Dalit muchi (cobbler) community offered puja for the first time at the Shiv temple at Gidhagram village of Katwa, East Burdwan, with administrative support, ending an age-old “tradition” steeped in prejudiceand discrimination.

Till Tuesday, the members of the muchi (cobbler) community were barred from entering the temple, a practice upheld for generations. But recently, as members of the community protested against the caste-based discrimination, the East Burdwan district administration intervened, making it clear to “upper caste” members, who had for centuries prevented their entry to the temple, that such discrimination would no longer be tolerated.

At a meeting held at the Katwa SDO office on Tuesday, the administration said that no one could be denied their right to practise religion under constitutional provisions and any such social discrimination would be dealt with firmly.

Following the meeting, five individuals — four women and one man — from the village’s cobbler community entered the 200-year-old Shiv temple on Wednesday morning for the first time. As district administration representatives led by Katwa sub-divisional officer Ahimsa Jain and the “upper-caste” representatives watched, the Dalits performed their long-awaited puja.

Five villagers representing 130 families, who had fought for years to worship at the Shiv temple, stepped into the sanctum sanctorum with puja thalis. After spending half an hour inside the temple, they emerged with faces lit upin joy.

“It is a big day for us,” said Sashthi Das, one of the five who entered the temple to offer puja.

Homemaker Shantana Das, who was among those who offered puja, said: “I am not just happy for being able to offer puja for the first time at the temple today, but even happier because those who once barred our entry joined their hands and welcomed us.”

“We are grateful to the district administration for their immense support in making this possible. This is our first opportunity to offer puja at the Shiv temple, and it has filled us with a great sense of joy,”she added.

Santosh Das, a resident of the village, voiced his hopes for a “peaceful and harmonious” future.

Trouble broke out in the village during Shiv Ratrifestivities this year when 130 Dalit families challenged the age-old tradition that barred them from entering the local Shiv temple by the members of the so-called upper caste, who dominate thevillage population.

However, despite administrative intervention, the Das community was unable to enter the temple last week as the so-called upper-caste families blocked their entry. Despite protests by the Dalit members, the temple was off bounds. Many Dalit members reported facing social and economic boycott from the “upper castes” as retribution.

On Tuesday evening, an administrative meeting was held in Katwa when it was decided that five members of the muchi community would for the first time enter the temple to offer puja on Wednesday.

While only five members from the muchi community were allowed inside on Wednesday as a symbolic gesture, they believed this was just the beginning. They trusted that soon all villagers would be able to enterthe temple.

Members of the muchi community expressed gratitude toward the district administration, particularly Katwa SDO Jain for her proactive role.

“We are hopeful that in the coming days, all of us will be welcomed into the temple. We are grateful to the SDO, the BDO and the police officers for their support. SDO Ahimsa Jain extended tremendous help in ensuring that we could finally offer puja,” Santosh Das said.

Acknowledging the change, Nabakumar Ghosh, a member of the “upper-caste” community, said: “There was a misconception among many of us as we were trying to uphold tradition. But the problem has been resolved, and from now on, all are welcome to the temple.”

Local scholar Joybrata Sain, who attended the meeting on Tuesday, also supported the decision.

“The earlier prohibition was not right. Every person has the right to worship, and no one can prevent another from practising religion. Any Hindu can offer puja to Lord Shiv, no one can stop that.”

SDO Jain said that the objection was “prejudicial” and lacked logic. Speaking to The Telegraph, she said: “They could not provide any reasonable justification for their opposition. In the end, they admitted that they were merely continuing a centuries-old tradition, which holds no meaning today.”

“It is good that those who opposed the entry of others into the temple have now realised their mistake. We have also helped them understand constitutional provisions,” she added.

Local TMC MLA Rabindranath Chatterjee expressed relief. “There was a misconception among some people. It is great that good sense has prevailed,” he said.

Rishi Ramprasad Das, the general secretary of Rabidasia Mahasangha, an organisation representing Dalit communities, hailed the momentas historic.

“This is a landmark day for the 130 families of Gidhgram’s Daspara. I hope it sets a precedent for many other villages in Bengal where caste-based discrimination still exists. I am thankful to the state administration and chief minister Mamata Banerjee for ensuring our rights are upheld, and I urge her to take similar action wherever such discrimination persists,” he said.