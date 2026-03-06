Vehicles ransacked and set ablaze in Jalpaiguri, youth arrested in connection with incident

Four vehicles parked in the Dinbazar area of Jalpaiguri town were ransacked, and some were even torched early Thursday morning.

A youth has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Around 3am, a resident of Dinbazar, which is the commercial hub of the town, noticed that a car parked beside the road was in flames.

He raised an alert, and as others came out, they found that three vehicles had been set on fire while another car was vandalised.

A team from the local fire station brought the fire under control, but one car was completely gutted in the blaze.

Subhash Chowdhury, a trader, said that he usually parked his vehicle outside his house at night. He woke up as the neighbours called him in the morning, came out and saw his car burning.

Kotwali police visited the spot. They collected CCTV footage and identified the person who had allegedly ransacked and torched the cars. Ajit Mahato, a resident of Muzaffarpur in Bihar, was staying in the Dinbazar area for work.

“We have arrested him and suspect that he might have committed the arson under the influence of alcohol. We are also trying to find out whether anybody else was involved in it,” said a police officer.

Biker hits divider

A motorcycle rammed into the median divider on the western flank of the Brabourne Road flyover in Calcutta around 11.30pm on Wednesday, police said.

The rider, Satyam Tripathi, who the police said was without a helmet, sustained multiple injuries. He was taken to a nursing home on Park Street