Former TMC MLA Saukat Molla booked in rape case after woman alleges years of sexual abuse and blackmail

Former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Saukat Molla has been booked on charges of rape and criminal intimidation after a woman accused him and three others of repeatedly sexually assaulting and blackmailing her over several years, police said on Friday.

A case has been registered at Jibantala police station in South 24 Parganas district based on the woman's complaint, which was lodged earlier this week.

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"We have received the complaint, and a case has been registered. The allegations are being examined, and an investigation is underway," a senior police officer told PTI.

According to the complaint filed on Monday, the alleged incidents date back to March 2019. The woman claimed that her five-year-old son had been taken away by anti-social elements and that she came into contact with one of the accused while trying to secure his return.

"The woman claimed that her five-year-old son had been taken away by some anti-social elements, and while trying to secure his return, she came into contact with one of the accused persons," the officer said.

The complainant alleged that she was subsequently subjected to repeated sexual assault and physical abuse by the accused. Police said one of the accused is reportedly Molla's driver, another is the driver's brother, while a fourth person has been identified in the complaint as the alleged mastermind of the conspiracy.

"One of them was reportedly Molla's driver, while another was the driver's brother. The fourth accused has been described by the complainant as the principal conspirator," the officer stated.

According to the complaint, the woman was first taken to a hideout where she was allegedly raped and assaulted by the driver's brother. She alleged that she was threatened with not being reunited with her child unless she complied with the demands of the accused.

The woman further claimed that photographs and videos of the assaults were recorded and later used to blackmail her. She alleged that she was repeatedly threatened that the material would be made public if she did not obey the accused.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that she was later taken to a location linked to Molla, where the former legislator allegedly raped her. She also accused Molla's driver of sexually assaulting her.

The complainant told police that she had remained silent for years due to fear, social stigma and concerns for her safety.

Police said the woman's statements would be formally recorded and all allegations mentioned in the complaint would be verified as part of the investigation.

The fresh allegations come days after Molla was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the Bhangar bomb blast case, adding to the legal challenges facing the former legislator.