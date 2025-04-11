Former Bengal minister Abdur Razzak Mollah dies, CM Mamata Banerjee expresses condolences

Former West Bengal minister Abdur Razzak Mollah died at his ancestral home in South 24 Parganas district on Friday.

The octogenarian Trinamool Congress leader, who had been suffering from various age-related ailments, breathed his last at his residence in Bankri village in Bhangar area in the morning, party sources said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the veteran leader's death, saying that his demise left a vacuum in the state's politics.

"I am saddened and shocked by the passing of my colleague, Abdur Razzak Mollah. He was my colleague in the state cabinet. I respected and honoured him," Banerjee said on X.

"His knowledge and experience in Bengal's rural life, agricultural economy and land reform were well-known. That's why, even though he once practised politics of a different ideology, it was easy and natural for him to join the 'Ma-Mati-Manush' government. His death created an irreplaceable void in the political life of Bengal," the CM said.

"I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, countless followers, and well-wishers," she added.

Mollah was the Minister for Land and Land Reforms in the previous Left Front government. He was elected from the Canning Purba seat from 1977 to 2011.

In February 2014, the CPI(M) West Bengal state committee expelled him for "anti-party activities", following which he floated a new political party -- Bharatiya Naybichar Party (BNP).

He was later expelled from the BNP for "establishing a relationship" with the ruling TMC.

Mollah joined the TMC ahead of the 2016 assembly elections and successfully contested the Bhangar seat as a party candidate. He was made the Minister of Food Processing after winning the elections.

