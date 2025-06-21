First batch of pilgrims to Kailash Manasarovar enters China from Nathu-la in Sikkim

The first batch of pilgrims to Kailash Manasarovar entered China from Nathu-la in Sikkim on Friday.

Sikkim governor Om Prakash Mathur flagged off the pilgrimage at a ceremony organised by the ministry of external affairs at the Nathu-la border gate.

The yatra through Sikkim is taking place for the first time after the outbreak of Covid-19.

C.S. Rao, additional chief secretary, tourism and civil aviation department, informed that the first batch comprised 33 pilgrims and two liaison officers from the ministry of external affairs and a medical officer from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

The ministry of external affairs has decided to allow the journey through the Lipulekh pass in Uttarakhand and the Nathu-la pass in Sikkim this year.

Sources said 10 groups of pilgrims would travel through Nathu-la, while five groups would take the Lipulekh pass.

The trips will continue till August.

“The first batch of pilgrims had arrived in Sikkim on June 15 and, following acclimatisation, a final medical check-up was done yesterday (on Thursday),” said a source.

Two acclimatisation centres were set up at 16th Mile and near Hangu Lake, about 4km from the Nathu-la border.

Nathu-la is situated at an altitude of around 14,000 feet.

Sikkim tourism minister T.T. Bhutia said: “This yatra will definitely be a value addition for tourism in Sikkim.”

“The road journey from Nathu-la to Kailash Mansarovar is about 1500km,” said a source.

The pilgrims are expected to return within a fortnight.

Mount Kailash and the Lake Mansarovar are located in Tibet near the source of four major rivers of Asia — the Indus, the Sutlej, the Brahmaputra and the Karnali.

The altitude of Mount Kailash is about 21,000 feet and is considered sacred by followers of Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism and Bon.

The Lake Mansarovar is located about 20km southeast of Mount Kailash and is considered one of the highest freshwater lakes in the world.