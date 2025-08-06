MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 06 August 2025

Calcutta high court grants interim protection to Mithun Chakraborty in Rs 35 Lakh unpaid dues case

Justice Jay Sengupta granted protection to Chakraborty from any coercive action in the case till September 10

PTI Published 06.08.25, 11:54 PM
Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Chakraborty PTI

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday granted interim protection to actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty from any coercive action in connection with a case of unpaid dues lodged at Chitpur police station here.

Justice Jay Sengupta granted protection to Chakraborty from any coercive action in the case till September 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court, however, said that the investigation in the case can continue.

Also Read

The matter will come up for hearing again on September 3.

The complainant in the case alleged that he had done interior decoration work of a property for a hotelier on assurance from Chakraborty.

The hotelier had not yet paid him the billed amount totaling around Rs 35 lakh, the lawyer for the complainant said.

Chakraborty moved the court seeking quashing of the FIR, claiming that false and motivated allegations were made against him.

He also prayed for interim protection from any coercive action against him in the case lodged at Chitpur police station in north Kolkata.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Calcutta High Court Chitpur
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India responds to Trump’s additional 25% tariff: 'Will take all actions to protect national interest'

The United States has in recent days targeted India’s oil imports from Russia, says MEA
Mamata Banerjee.
Quote left Quote right

Can Amit Shah produce the birth certificates of his parents? The EC is his puppet

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT