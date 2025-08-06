Rains likely to continue in West Bengal till August 12, says the Met department

Heavy rain is likely to continue in parts of West Bengal owing to an active monsoon trough and an upper air cyclonic circulation over north Bangladesh, the IMD said on Wednesday.

The sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar are likely to receive heavy rainfall till August 12, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Some southern West Bengal districts, including North and South 24 Parganas and Nadia, are likely to receive heavy rain till August 8.

Gairkata tea estate in Jalpaiguri district received the highest rainfall in the state in the 24 hours till 8.30 am, at 120 mm, the IMD said.

The other places that received significant amounts of rainfall in the state are Buxaduar and Dalgaon tea estate (80 mm), Mohanpur in Paschim Medinipur district (70 mm) and Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district (60 mm), it said.

Kolkata received 28 mm of rainfall during the period.

The IMD has issued precautionary advice due to the possibility of light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, said, "Secure loose objects outdoors to prevent wind-related damage. Avoid taking shelter under trees or near electric poles during thunderstorms. Refrain from using electrical appliances during lightning activity. Stay indoors during adverse weather; avoid travel if not necessary."

As a result, low-lying areas in West Midnapore, East Midnapore, Howrah, and Hooghly are at risk of a flood-like situation due to overflowing rivers. The situation has worsened following the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) releasing water into West Bengal after heavy rainfall in Jharkhand.

On Monday, the maximum temperature in Kolkata was 31.2 degree Celsius, about 0.8 degree Celsius below normal, while the relative humidity ranged between 81 per cent and 97 per cent.