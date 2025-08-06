Bengal police brass to meet as RG Kar protests set to return on Saturday, a year after rape-murder

Leader of Opposition in the Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari will be there along with hordes of BJP supporters but without the party banner. The Bengal unit of the Congress is still undecided.

Saturday afternoon – exactly a year after a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor on duty was found raped and murdered at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital – protests will make a return to Kolkata’s streets.

The victim’s parents, while issuing the call for a march to the state secretariat across the Hooghly at Howrah, have only one condition – political parties should leave the party colours at home.

“I have already said I will attend the rally. The parents met our state president Samik Bhattacharya. The BJP has decided to participate in the march,” Suvendu said on Wednesday morning.

When contacted, Bengal Congress president Shubhankar Sarkar told The Telegraph Online: “What is the identity of a political party without its flag and banner? We have been in constant touch with the family. About our participation we will have to discuss it within the party before making any announcement.”

This January, the CBI special court in Sealdah convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment the only accused in the case, a former Kolkata Police civic volunteer named Sanjay Roy.

On the morning of August 9, the victim’s body was found on a carpet in the seminar room on the third floor of the emergency building of the hospital with multiple wounds.

The hospital authorities and the Kolkata Police were later accused of destruction of evidence and also carrying out the victim’s cremation in a rush. The FIR was lodged late in the night at the Tallah police station, hours after the cremation, which was raised during a hearing at the Supreme Court.

“We have lost all faith in the police and the CBI,” the victim’s father said a few days ago. “For reasons best known to them, the CBI appears compromised, either politically or otherwise. They are just parroting what the Kolkata Police had said.”

They had visited the leaders of all the major political parties in the state except the ruling Trinamool and urged them to participate in the march to the secretariat.

“We want every person of this state to join us in the rally to demand justice,” the parents said. “They can all join us without their party flags or banners. This is an apolitical rally for my daughter and for all those daughters who have been denied justice.”

A forum ‘Abhaya Mancha’, formed days after the crime that stirred up Kolkata like nothing in recent history, has planned a march till Kalighat and also a “reclaim the night” on August 9 and August 14.

“We had joined the protests without our party banner last year when people hit the street. This time too we will be there with the people,” said CPM state committee member Mayukh Biswas.

CPM sources said protests will be held in the district and suburban towns as well throughout the day.

In the two days left before what could be the biggest protest of this year, the state police are working on how to thwart the protesters from reaching the secretariat.

A meeting of the police top brass has been called at the Shibpur police lines on Wednesday evening for a “preliminary briefing of police officers”. The list includes three officers of IG rank and nine DIGs among others from CID, Howrah, Barrackpore, Burdwan, traffic and intelligence wings.

A PIL has been filed against Saturday's march to the state secretariat by a Howrah resident. The case is likely to be heard on Thursday.

The victim's parents have left for Delhi and are likely to meet the union Home minister Amit Shah on Thursday.