Fire engulfs six houses in Darjeeling's Mungpoo, no casualties reported

At least six houses were gutted in a fire early on Monday in Mungpoo, a hill hamlet in the Darjeeling district.

Although no casualties have been reported so far, the incident has raised concerns over emergency preparedness in remote but rapidly developing tourist destinations in the hills.

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According to residents, the fire started around 3.30am and spread rapidly, engulfing multiple structures. The intensity of the blaze left little scope for immediate containment.

The absence of a nearby fire station meant that the resident had to wait for fire tenders from the Kalimpong fire station, which is around 35km away.

Two fire tenders were sent, and the flames were doused around 8am.

Residents pointed out that the delay in response highlighted a critical infrastructure gap.

“Mungpoo has become a popular tourist destination, with a growing number of homestays. Considering the rising tourist footfall, a fire station in the area is now essential,” a resident said.

Officials from the Kurseong subdivisional administration arrived at the location to assess the extent of damage and explore options to compensate the affected families.

Anit Thapa, chief executive of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), also visited to review the situation.

“I have spoken with the concerned officials to ensure proper rehabilitation of the victims,” he said.

Representatives from other political parties, including candidates contesting the upcoming Assembly elections, also turned up later, a source said.