Fire breaks out at Visva Bharati campus in Santiniketan; no injuries reported

One fire tender was rushed to the site, and the fire services personnel managed to put out the flame, which broke out in the first floor of the Bhasa Bhavan building

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 18.11.25, 01:06 PM
Visva Bharati building

Visva Bharati building Wikipedia

A fire erupted on Tuesday at the Bhasa Bhavan building on the Visva Bharati campus in Santiniketan, according to fire brigade sources.

They said there were no reports of injuries.

A fire tender was dispatched to the location, and fire service personnel were able to extinguish the blaze, which had started on the first floor of Bhasa Bhavan shortly before classes were to begin at around 9:30 am, the sources said.

The fire, which began in an air conditioner on the first floor, was initially brought under control by security personnel present at the site, who immediately alerted the fire brigade, the sources added.

University security promptly switched off the electric connection to the affected section.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Classes resumed after the fire brigade conducted a thorough inspection and issued an all-clear, and power supply to the affected area was restored, a central university official said.

