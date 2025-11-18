Election Commission to use AI tools to detect fake, deceased voters during SIR in Bengal

The Election Commission is set to introduce artificial intelligence-based verification systems during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in West Bengal to prevent the inclusion of fake or deceased voters, a senior official said on Tuesday.

By analysing facial similarities across photographs in the voter database, the AI system will help identify individuals registered at multiple locations.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are taking the help of AI because of a rise in the number of complaints regarding the misuse of voters' photographs, especially those of migrant workers," the official told PTI.

"AI-enabled facial matching technology will be used to detect instances where the same voter's photograph appears in multiple locations across the rolls," he said.

The measure has become particularly important following a rise in complaints that photographs of migrant workers were being misused during voter registration, he said.

The official, however, said the booth-level officers (BLOs) will continue to play the central role in the verification process.

"AI will assist the verification. But despite the use of technology, the role of BLOs will remain crucial. They will be required to conduct door-to-door visits and take voters' photographs directly," he said.

Even when booth-level agents (BLAs) submit completed forms, BLOs are required to visit the household in person for signature verification.

"BLAs will also obtain handwritten statements from voters confirming that the forms were filled in their presence," the official stated.

He also stressed the strict accountability norms.

"If any fake or deceased voter is detected after enumeration and filling of the form are completed, the responsibility will lie with the BLO of the polling station concerned," he added.

Officials of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) that govern the Aadhaar database met with the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal Manoj Agarwal on 11 November and informed him of deaths of around 32-34 lakh citizens whose Aadhaar have likely been deactivated, sources at the CEO’s office said on Wednesday.

According to figures shared by the CEO’s office, the total number of electors in West Bengal as of October 28, 2025, stands at 7,66,37,529, with an average of around 950 voters or 200 to 300 families per polling station.

The political parties in the Opposition, particularly Bharatiya Janata Party has been demanding the removal of dead, duplicate and fake voters from the State’s voters’ lists since before SIR was announced in the State. The presence of names of deceased voters in the rolls helps the ruling party manipulate the electoral process the BJP leadership has alleged.