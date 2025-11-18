Siliguri film festival to begin on Nov 19

The 22nd Siliguri International Film Festival (SIFF) 2025 will begin on November 19 at Dinabandhu Mancha, a state-run auditorium. The five-day festival will conclude on November 23.

The Siliguri Cine Society is organising the festival with the World Film Festival, Calcutta, and the Federation of Film Societies of India.

“A total of 10 films will be presented — six from Asian countries, three from Europe, and one from Latin America. The Bengali film Aapish: The Office will be screened after the inaugural ceremony. Sudeshna Roy and Abhijit Guha, its directors, will be present,” Gautam Deb, the mayor and the chief patron of the festival, said on Monday.

The festival will pay tribute to renowned music composer Salil Chowdhury and eminent filmmaker Ritwik Ghatak.

Pradip Nag, secretary of the Siliguri Cine Society, said that on November 20, Crawling Crows (a Nepali film) and Five in the Afternoon (a Brazilian movie) will be screened. The following day will feature Sri Lanka’s The Ashen Cloud and Portugal’s A Stone Dreams to Blossom.

“On November 22, Yakasi’s Daughter (India), Obraz (Montenegro) and At the End of the Day (Iran) will be screened. The festival will conclude with Onegin Hotel (Russia) and Impermanent Residents (Vietnam),” said Nag.

“Free entry passes will be available at the venue from Wednesday,” Nag added.