Fearful family flees Bangla as violence escalates, finds shelter in Malda

An eight-member Hindu family from Bangladesh infiltrated India three days back and took shelter at a relative’s place in the Malda district, citing communal violence and dire warnings to change their religion.

Kanai Chandra Sarkar, a 70-year-old man and the head of the family, was a wholesaler of various consumer items and involved in land-related businesses in Bangladesh's Natore district.

On Friday, he walked into India through an unfenced stretch at the India-Bangladesh border, accompanied by his wife, son, daughter-in-law, daughter, son-in-law, and two grandchildren.

“Many members of our extended family moved to India years ago, but we chose to stay in Bangladesh as we loved our homeland,” said Sarkar. “But the situation worsened dramatically over the past few days. We were given an ultimatum— either we change our religion or face loot and murder. Out of fear, we left everything behind and crossed the border through agents by paying money."

Sarkar, who is from a village located under the Singra police station of Natore district in Bangladesh, claimed that a group of criminals had forcibly occupied their house, land and other properties after they fled the village.

“Criminals are indiscriminately setting houses on fire, looting properties and assaulting people in our locality. We could no longer stay there amid insecurity and decided to enter India,” said his son, who did not wish to be named.

They said that over the past four to five days, the situation in Bangladesh worsened with widespread violence and killings.

“If anyone tries to resist them, they are murdered. We were threatened with death within seven days if we did not change our religion. We had no option but to flee to save our lives,” said Sarkar’s son-in-law.

After walking into India, the family initially wandered for some time before locating the house of their relative, which is in Talpara, a locality under the Old Malda municipality of the district.

Residents of the locality have stood in support of the family.

“They are helpless people who have come here only for self-protection from their Indian relatives. We do not see anything wrong in that. If the police try to detain them, we will protest. We demand that the Indian government consider them as refugees and give them shelter,” said Alok Pal, a resident.

Officials of the district intelligence branch are aware that the family has infiltrated India. They are gathering information about the family members, sources said.

Police officers at the Malda police station, under which Talpara is located, have not come up with any official statement so far.

A senior administrative official said that as residents are emotionally supporting the family, no formal complaint has been filed so far.

“If we receive any complaint, the matter will be investigated,” said the official.

Gopal Chandra Saha, the BJP MLA of Maldaha, said he was also aware of the distressed family.

“The family entered India after facing persecution. Efforts will be made to arrange citizenship for them under the Citizenship Amendment Act. I am personally looking after their well-being,” said Saha.