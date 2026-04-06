Padma Shri awardee, renowned cardiologist Dr Mani Chhetri passes away at age 106

Eminent cardiologist and Padma Shri award recipient Dr Mani Chhetri has died at his residence here at the age of 106.

Family sources said the renowned doctor had suffered a head injury after a fall about a fortnight ago and had largely been bedridden since returning home from the hospital.

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"He had shown signs of recovery after being discharged. But his condition deteriorated gradually over the past few days," a family member said.

The legendary doctor died late on Sunday night.

Born on May 23, 1920, in Darjeeling, Chhetri completed his MBBS in 1944 before going abroad for higher studies.

He later returned to India and built a distinguished career as a cardiologist, earning widespread recognition for his contributions to the field.

Dr Chhetri served as the director of the premier state-run SSKM Hospital and also held the position of director of health services in West Bengal.

Despite his administrative responsibilities, he continued to attend to patients throughout his career.

In recognition of his contributions in the field of medicine, Dr Chhetri was awarded the Padma Shri in 1974.

Even after retiring from government service in 1982, he remained actively involved in medical practice for decades.

Chhetri had been suffering from dementia in recent years, which forced him to cut down on his clinical engagements. "He continued attending to patients until about two years ago," a family member said.

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