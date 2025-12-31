Faced caste slur: Head of Malda varsity exam alleges harassment by senior faculty and son

The Gour Banga University (GBU) in Malda has been embroiled in fresh controversy following a police complaint filed by controller of examinations Biswarup Sarkar against a senior faculty member and his son, alleging caste-based humiliation.

According to varsity sources, Sarkar has recently lodged a complaint with the Englishbazar police station against Achintya Banerjee, an associate professor in the Bengali department, and his son Amlan. Sarkar alleged that he was verbally humiliated by the duo, with reference to his caste identity.

Sources said the controversy stems from the withholding of the fourth-semester results of Amlan, which were not published along with those of other examinees in July 2025.

The decision was reportedly taken following instructions from the university authorities to the controller of examinations.

University insiders indicated that concerns had been raised regarding the alleged active involvement of Amlan’s father in the examination process, which prompted the authorities to withhold the result.

Sarkar, who belongs to a Scheduled Caste (SC) community, alleged he was subjected to humiliation for complying with the university’s directive. He brought the matter to the attention of the university authorities and filed a complaint with the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) in August 2025, alleging caste-based harassment.

The NCSC took cognisance of the complaint and sought a report from the district police.

After reviewing the report, the commission also advised Sarkar to formally lodge a police complaint and submit a copy to the commission as per protocol.

Following this, Sarkar filed a formal complaint with the Englishbazar police station.

“I have lodged a complaint against two persons, including an associate professor. I was deeply hurt as my caste identity was humiliated despite no fault on my part. The matter is now under consideration by the National Commission for Scheduled Castes,” Sarkar said on Monday.

Achintya Banerjee strongly denied the allegations against him and his son.

“We can never humiliate anyone based on caste. Our upbringing and education do not allow such behaviour. The allegations are baseless and part of a conspiracy,” Banerjee said.

“I have not received any formal communication regarding the complaint so far,” he added.

Police officials, when contacted, said the matter is being looked into, and further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.