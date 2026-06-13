BJP serves Melody to mark PM Modi’s 12 years, highlights ‘Make in India’ push

The Bengal BJP on Friday distributed Melody toffees as part of celebrations marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s completion of 12 years in office and his status as India’s longest-serving Prime Minister.
Melody toffee gained popularity after Modi gifted the Indian confectionery to his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, during his official visit to Rome on May 20.
Meloni posted a video on her Instagram profile, saying, “Prime Minister Modi has brought us a very, very good toffee — Melody.”
The video showed Modi displaying a packet of Melody toffee made in India, with both Prime Ministers sharing a laugh over the gift.
BJP leaders said Melody was not just a toffee but also symbolised the Prime Minister’s “Make in India” initiative, as he chose to gift an Indian-made product to his Italian counterpart during an overseas visit instead of foreign-made chocolates.
“Earlier, we used to see dignitaries gifting chocolates or gifts made abroad. Modi ji broke that convention and gifted his Italian counterpart a packet of toffees made in India. We gifted the toffees among the guests to pay respect to his idea while celebrating his 12-year tenure as India’s longest-serving Prime Minister,” said BJP chief spokesperson Debjit Sarkar.
Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari inaugurated an exhibition highlighting selected achievements of Modi at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre and later addressed a news conference focusing on Modi’s major achievements for the people of India during his tenure.
Suvendu said a single field would not be enough to accommodate and display all the Prime Minister’s works and achievements, and that the BJP had organised the exhibition showcasing only a selection of them.
Besides Melody, jhalmuri — which had become a symbol of celebrating the BJP’s electoral victories in Bengal — was also served at Friday’s exhibition inauguration programme.
Adhikari was accompanied by several senior BJP leaders, including state general secretaries Locket Chatterjee and Sashi Agnihotri.