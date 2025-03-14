Edwards's tea trade union expands to plains

The Indian Gorkha Janshakti Front (IGJF)'s trade union for tea plantation labourers formed a unit for the gardens in the Dooars and the Terai on Wednesday.

The Hamro Hill Terai Dooars Chiyabari Sramik Sangh (HHTDCSS) has constituted a 14-member central committee for the plains. “Rajesh Lakra, a leader from the adivasi community, has been made the working president, while Joy Praful Lakra has been appointed as the general secretary,” said D.K. Gurung, the president of the union.

The IGJF is led by Ajoy Edwards.

In the past, the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha had tried to expand its trade union in the plains. “But the Morcha's union could not become a dominant force there. Sentiments are different in the plains,” said an observer.