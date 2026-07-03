ED files fresh charge sheet in Bengal hiring 'scam', names former TMC minister Partha Chatterjee

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said it has filed the third charge sheet in the alleged scam in the recruitment of assistant teachers in West Bengal naming former TMC minister Partha Chatterjee and his 'associate' Arpita Mukherjee among others.

The prosecution complaint (charge sheet) was filed on June 26 before a special PMLA court in Kolkata, the central agency said in a statement.

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Expelled TMC leader Kuntal Ghosh has also been listed in the charge sheet.

The previous two charge sheets were filed in April 2024 and October 2025.

The money laundering case stems from a CBI FIR which charged large-scale irregularities in the recruitment of assistant teachers in classes 9 to 12 through the West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBCSSC).

The ED said the alleged scam was perpetrated through "manipulation" of OMR scores, tampering of personality test marks, illegal appointments of undeserving candidates and issuance of appointments after expiry of panels.

"Thousands of candidates were illegally appointed or recommended for appointment in teaching posts in violation of prescribed rules and procedures, thereby depriving deserving candidates of their legitimate appointments," the ED alleged.

It added that Chatterjee, the then minister-in-charge of the School Education Department, played a "key role" in influencing and facilitating the illegal recruitment process by "abusing" official position in connivance with the staff of WBCSSC, WBBSE and some middlemen.

"Illegal gratification was collected from undeserving candidates in exchange for appointments and recommendations," the agency alleged.

Assets worth Rs 301 crore have been attached by the agency as part of this investigation.

Alleged middleman Prassana Kumar Roy and former TMC MLA Jiban Krishna Saha were arrested by it in this case.

Apart from this case, the ED has been investigating some other alleged recruitment scams in West Bengal during the regime of the previous TMC government including the Group C and D staff SSC hiring and the Primary Teachers recruitment.

Combinig all these cases, the agency said, it has attached properties worth Rs 702.93 crore.

In April 2025, the Supreme Court quashed the appointments of more than 25,000 teachers and non-teaching staff, holding the entire recruitment process to be vitiated and tainted, the ED said.

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