EC flags zero tolerance for unrest ahead of voter list publication, bandh adds concern

The Election Commission and the state government have asked district magistrates to ensure security at possible gathering places and vulnerable points because the first supplementary list of voters, after adjudication, could be published on Monday.

Chief electoral officer Manoj Agarwal held a meeting with district magistrates and commanding officers of the central forces on Sunday evening to ensure no law-and-order issues arose after the publication of the first supplementary list, an EC source said.

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A letter sent by Nabanna to the DMs on Saturday night also directed them to take “appropriate precautionary steps" to control crowds and keep vigil at vulnerable points.

Confirming the meeting of the chief electoral officer with the district officials and officers of the central forces, a poll panel source said: "The supplementary list is expected to be published on Monday evening since lists from the majority of the booths has already reached the EC. If the lists from all the booths reach the EC by Sunday night, there will be no more hurdles in publishing the first supplementary list on Monday."

EC sources said that the poll panel made it clear to the district officials that there would be zero tolerance if law-and-order issues cropped up anywhere in the state following publication of the supplementary list.

The state government also put all DMs, SPs and police commissioners on alert to prevent any violent backlash to deletions of voter names.

Even before the CEO’s meeting, a letter sent by state secretariat Nabanna to the DMs (who also act as DEOs) on Saturday night also directed them to take “appropriate precautionary steps from your end” to control crowds at possible places of gathering, execise strict vigil at vulnerable points and take other measures to maintain law and order.

The letter also asked for arrangement of infrastructure support towards this end.

Sources fear backlash in certain places because names of several voters under adjudication could be struck off the rolls after scrutiny by judicial officers.

Bandh call

The situation has turned sensitive as some organisations have called for a “Bangla Bandh” on Monday to protest against the deletion of names during the entire process of special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The state home department alerted all districts about the bandh saying the "Swechhay Sadharan Dharmaghat" called by several organisations on Monday should be handled carefully, ensuring that normal life in the state is not hit.

The EC is wary because any trouble could put it in a spot after transferring several top Bengal bureaucrats and police officers right after the model code of conduct came into effect last Sunday.

“The EC posted new officials after removing senior officials including the chief secretary, the home secretary, the DGP and several DMs, SPs and police commissioners. Now, if any law-and-order situation crops up, the onus will be on the poll panel. The ruling dispensation has made it clear it would hold the EC responsible,” said a senior

bureaucrat.

Sources privy to the developments said that this time the EC was very particular about security this time because the situation is potentially more volatile than when the preliminary final rolls were published on February 28.

The supplementary lists will include only the names of eligible voters following judicial scrutiny of over 60 lakh voters under adjudication. “Since many names might be struck off, troubles could crop up in certain areas,” said a source.

So far, sources said over 25 lakh cases out of the 60-lakh-plus have been adjudicated. However, the first list will include names cleared after adjudication of the first 20 lakh cases. “Two more supplementary lists are expected before April 6, the last date for nominations for the first phase of polls. However, dates for their release will be finalised later,” said a source.