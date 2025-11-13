Drainage overhaul starts at Alipurduar District Hospital; waterlogging to end by next monsoon

Patients and visitors at the Alipurduar District Hospital are likely to get relief from the persistent waterlogging problen on hospital premises from next monsoon.

After years of complaints, the long-awaited drainage improvement project officially started at the hospital on Wednesday, with the state health department sanctioning an initial fund of ₹2 crore for it.

“After a long time, funds have been sanctioned for improving the drainage system of the Alipurduar District Hospital, and we thank the chief minister for it. The work started today (on Wednesday) based on a master plan that has been drawn for the

project. We are hopeful that from the next monsoon

season, people will no longer face waterlogging inside the hospital premises,” said Suman Kanjilal, the Alipurduar MLA and chairman of the Rogi Kalyan Samiti of the hospital.

The MLA visited visited the hospital and spoke to the officials of the state PWD who were also there to oversee the commencement of work.

For many years, the hospital’s drainage system had been poor, causing grave inconvenience to patients and their families, especially during the rainy season.

Even during dry months, stagnant dirty water often overflows into hospital corridors due to damaged pipelines, posing a health hazard.

Last December, Kanjilal had requested chief minister Mamata Banerjee to address the issue. In January this year, when Mamata visited Alipurduar, the principal secretary of the state health department had inspected the hospital, and subsequently, funds were allocated for drainage overhaul.

“The tender process was initiated and work order issued thereafter. Once the work is done, all hospital wastewater will be directed into a nearby drain, ensuring proper flow and sanitation,” said a source.

Swimming pool funds

In a separate development, the north Bengal development

department sanctioned

₹5 crore to build a swimming pool in ward 18 of Alipurduar town. The pool will come up on the site of the McWilliam Institute, a disdamtled old building.

So far, there is no such facility in the town for children or young people to learn swimming. Once completed, the swimming pool will provide a much-needed space for recreation and training.

“The fund has been allotted and work will commence soon,” said an official of the district administration.