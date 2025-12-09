DHR's annual flagship event, Ghum Winter Festival ends on a high at Chowrasta mall

The nine-day Ghum Winter Festival, a flagship annual event of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR), concluded on Sunday at the iconic Chowrasta (Mall) in Darjeeling.

The closing ceremony was attended by Chetan Srivastava, general manager of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), who was on a three-day visit to the hills from December 6 to 8.

On Saturday, he inspected the Tindharia–Rongtong section of the DHR, reviewed the ongoing repair and restoration jobs, track and asset conditions and met engineering teams.

“He inaugurated the newly built diesel locomotive No. 606, appreciating its enhanced safety features and improved performance standards. On the next day, he opened the renovated Ghum Museum. The renovation was done to enrich visitor experience,” said a source.

He flagged off the special centenary run of Locomotive 806B “Queen of the Hills”, marking 100 years of service of the legendary B-class steam engine.

On Sunday, Srivastava inaugurated diesel locomotive No. 607 and unveiled the upgraded Kurseong Archives, with enriched documentation and historical material related to the 142-year-old mountain railway.

The festival featured cultural performances, local crafts and food stalls, adventure activities and heritage rides. “The next edition of the fest will be held from November 28 to December 6, 2026,” said Rishav Choudhary, the DHR director.