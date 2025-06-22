Dalle Khorsani heats up the Pacific: Sikkim’s fiery chilli reaches Solomon Islands

Sikkim’s fiery pride, the Dalle Khorsani, is scorching its path across the international border right to the Solomon Islands in the south-west Pacific Ocean.

Sikkim-based agro-startup Mevedir flagged off its second consignment of dehydrated Dalle chillies from the Melli Integrated Pack House on June 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event, held under the aegis of the Sikkim Organic Farming Development Authority (SOFDA), was attended by senior officials of the agriculture and horticulture departments, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) and the Spices Board.

Renzino Lepcha, the chief operating officer of Mevedir, said that the latest shipment was headed to the Western Province of the Solomon Islands, where the Dalle chilli’s unique flavour became integral to cooking tuna, a staple fish in the local cuisine.

“We had exported 200 kilos last month and 300 kilos this time. By the end of this year or early 2026, we are looking at sending around 700 kilos. The demand is solid because the locals use this chilli for preparing tuna, and they prefer its pungent and aromatic flavour,” said Lepcha.

The official did not divulge the rate, but said the business had started to grow profitably.

“During the last financial year, we procured around 15,000 to 17,000 kilos of raw Dalle chilli. Of them, approximately 10,000 kilos were dehydrated, while the remaining quantity was processed as pickle products. This shows how value addition across the chain has become increasingly significant,” he added.

Sources said at the local level, prices for Dalle Khorsani varied from season to season. “In bulk, the rate ranges from ₹170 to ₹300 a kilo,” said a source.

Lepcha also said the exports carried measurable economic implications.

“Each kilo we send helps uplift rural communities and adds to the country’s export basket. The exports generate value in dollar terms and contribute directly to India’s GDP while showcasing the potential of organic farming in the Northeast,” he said.

The Dalle Khorsani, recently granted a Geographical Indication (GI) tag for Darjeeling and Kalimpong, is one of the hottest chillies in the world. With a Scoville Heat Unit (SHU) rating ranging between 100,000 and 350,000, the chilli had earlier received the GI tag for Sikkim in 2020.

In September 2021, the Union Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade extended the recognition to the two Bengal districts as well.

Hundred grams of fresh Dalle Khorsani contain approximately 240mg of vitamin C, which is five times more than an orange, high levels of vitamin A and vitamin E, and potassium, making it a nutritional food item, in addition to a flavour powerhouse.

While Mevedir currently leads in the Dalle chilli exports, the state-run Sikkim Supreme remains the largest domestic processor, handling up to 50 tonnes annually.

The firm’s steady procurement pipeline and strict quality control ensure that the Dalle chilli meets international standards and maintains its fiery reputation worldwide, said sources.