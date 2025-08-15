CPM and BJP workers face off in Kolkata over Singur nurse’s death

The mysterious death of a nurse at her workplace in Singur on Wednesday night brought the BJP and the CPM cadres to blows in the streets of Kolkata, each trying to score political points.

Outside the Kolkata Police morgue off Central Avenue where the body of the nurse was brought for post mortem on Friday, the two groups holding their party colours attempted to take control.

“We want the post mortem to be held either in AIIMS or at the Command Hospital. We have no trust in the city or state police force and its institutions. Whenever we try to speak about people’s issues on the streets, the Trinamool sends the CPM to do its dirty work,” said Tamaghna Ghosh, BJP north Kolkata district president.

The SFI state secretary Debanjan Dey countered the BJP’s charge saying the saffron cadres were recruited by the Trinamool since the ruling party did not want to face the people’s wrath.

“The BJP is here to purchase the victim’s family,” Dey alleged.

On Thursday night, when in several parts of Bengal people were busy observing the anniversary of last year’s “Reclaim the night” movement, launched after the rape and murder of a young medico at the state-run RG Kar medical college and hospital, part of the Durgapur Expressway was blocked by the dead nurse’s parents and family members.

The victim’s father Sukumar Jana alleged his daughter was murdered. The road blockade continued for nearly six hours on Thursday.

On Friday under heavy police cover from Hooghly Serampore’s Walsh Hospital the body was brought to the Kolkata Police morgue near the Medical College and Hospital.

The Singur police arrested the owner of the nursing home where the 24-year old victim had joined barely three days before her death and also arrested a male friend of hers from Contai, East Midnapore.

A colleague of the deceased had found her hanging on Wednesday night.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari assured all help to the family, which hails from Nandigram, Suvendu’s constituency.