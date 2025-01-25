Cough syrup bottles seized from underground tanks near Indo-Bangla border, TMC criticises BSF

Cough syrup bottles worth Rs 1.4 crore were recovered from underground storage tanks by the BSF during a raid near the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Nadia district, a statement said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, the BSF conducted a raid in the Naghata area of Majdia town on Friday and seized the consignment.

ADVERTISEMENT

"In the operation, a huge consignment of 62,200 bottles of Phensedyl were recovered from three underground storage tanks. The estimated value of the consignment is Rs 1.4 crore," the statement said.

Of the three, two storage tanks were built under dense vegetation, while one was built under a hut made of CGI sheets, it added.

A BSF spokesperson said more information is being gathered on the network of smugglers.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said the storage tanks were in fact "bunkers" built by smugglers near the border but strangely escaped the notice of the border guards.

"The discovery shows the failure of BSF, which is under the Ministry of Home Affairs, to stop criminal activities. Such bunkers are a threat to our internal security, more due to the current situation in Bangladesh. We demand an explanation from the Centre," he said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.