Cooch Behar zoo welcomes two fishing cats and 10 cockatiels, Rasikbil hopes new members from Howrah will increase footfall

The Rasikbil Mini Zoological Park in Cooch Behar has welcomed a pair of fishing cats and 10 cockatiels to boost conservation efforts and draw visitors.

The animals were brought from the Garchumuk Zoological Park in Howrah under an official animal exchange programme. Rasikbil sent six gharials, which are fish-eating crocodiles, to Garchumuk.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The birds and animals arrived safely on Friday and are currently in quarantine for acclimatisation. They will be made ready for public viewing soon,” said Bijan Kumar Nath, additional divisional forest officer of the Tufanganj wildlife division, which oversees the mini zoo located about 55km from Cooch Behar town.

Fishing cats are a Schedule I species under the Wildlife Protection Act. The pair from Howrah have been brought with the aim of captive breeding. Rasikbil had only one fishing cat. It was adopted by Cooch Behar police chief Dyutiman Bhattacharya and his wife Roshni Das Bhattacharya in December 2023.

Rasikbil zoo, set amid natural wetlands and forests, is home to a variety of species, including leopards, deer, pythons, peacocks, gharials, and now three fishing cats. With the addition of cockatiels, small colourful parrots native to Australia, zoo authorities are hopeful of attracting bird enthusiasts and raising visitor footfall.

“The presence of the new species, especially exotic birds, enhances the educational and recreational value of the zoo,” a forest official said.