Cooch Behar civic body to honour Zubeen Garg with statue and stage tribute

The Trinamool-run board at the Cooch Behar municipality has decided to install a statue of singer-composer Zubeen Garg, who passed away on September 19 in Singapore.

“Though Assamese by birth, his melodies in Bengali and Hindi captivated audiences across the country, right from the oceans to the Himalayas. His sudden demise has left the music world in shock," Rabindranath Ghosh, the civic chairman, said on Wednesday.

"As the entire nation remembers this artiste with deep respect, we in the Cooch Behar municipality, have taken a special initiative to honour his memory,” Ghosh said.

“We will install his statue in Cooch Behar, as he had close connections with Bengal, including our district. A few years ago, he had performed at the Rash Mela and had attended some other events here,” Ghosh said.

The announcement comes a day after Zubeen's last rites in Assam.

Cooch Behar is one of the two districts of Bengal that shares borders with Assam.

Ghosh said that this year, the stage for cultural events on Rashmela Ground premises, which is organised by the civic body on the occasion of Rash Utsav, would be named after the singer.

“This will be another tribute to him. There will be a large picture of him on the stage during the entire duration of the fair, and the stage will be named after him,” the civic chairman said.

Zubeen's Cooch Behar fans welcomed the initiative. “This is a sincere tribute to Zubeen Garg, who mesmerised us with his music,” said a music lover in Cooch Behar town.