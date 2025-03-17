Clash over 'old scores' kills one in Malda

A clash and a firing, in two separate instances in Kaliachak and Englishbazar in Malda district, led to one person being murdered and four others getting injured on Saturday night.

Six persons were arrested, five in the first case and one in the second. Hunt is on for a person who fired two rounds at a stone’s throw from the residence of Trinamool Congress MLA Sabitri Mitra in Englishbazar.

The first incident took place at Chorianantapur village under Kaliachak police station on Saturday evening when one Manoj Ghosh and his group got involved in a scuffle with one Bikash Ghosh and his followers. Manoj and Bikash had old scores to settle, said the police.

According to Malda police, Manoj and some others with him taunted Bikash, which led to a heated exchange between the two groups and physical assaults. Supporters of both sides joined in.

A severely injured Bikash succumbed to his injuries.

“Four persons from both sides suffered severe injuries and were referred to the Malda Medical College and Hospital (MMCH), out of whom Bikash succumbed to his injuries,” said Pradeep Kumar Yadav, the Malda SP.

“Five accused persons have been detained and a specific case has been started. A picket has been placed to prevent further incidents,” he added.

Later that same day, around 10pm, criminals fired two rounds at Puratuli Sadar Ghat area under ward 13 of Englishbazar municipality.

Although the bullets missed the target, Biplab Ghosh, 40, a local resident who was out to buy groceries, was injured.

The incident took place in the vicinity of the residence of Manikchak Trinamool MLA Sabitri Mitra.

Police said that prime accused Uttam Mandal aka Bolla, a local criminal, and his friend Subha Das got into a fight with youths Tanuj Mandal and Rohit Mandal over money involving illegal cricket betting.

“Uttam, 29, a local goon fired two rounds targeting Tanuj, 19. Out of the two bullets hit the left arm of Biplab Ghosh. Uttam scampered away but his henchman Subha was apprehended along with a 7mm bullet-loaded pistol and two bullets,” said the

Malda SP.

The police collected the footage from the CCTV cameras of the crime site.

A case has been registered. The police are searching for the prime accused Uttam.