Centre directs Bengal government to explore ropeway links to ease Darjeeling traffic

The Centre has directed the state government to explore the feasibility of establishing ropeway links between Ghoom-Darjeeling, Darjeeling-Bijanbari and Delo-Kalimpong.

Ajay Tamta, minister of state for road transport and highways, in a letter to Darjeeling MP Raju Bista, stated that the department has asked the state to explore the feasibility of the ropeways.

“Today, I received a response from the Hon’ble MoS for the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Sh. Ajay Tamta, stating that the West Bengal government has been asked to explore the feasibility of establishing ropeway links...,” Bista's written statement went.

Bista raised the ropeway issue in Parliament on July 30 this year.

Bista also said: “Further, he (Tamta) has said that NHIDCL has begun feasibility study and DPR for an alternative highway to Darjeeling.”

The MP had raised the issue of an alternative highway to Darjeeling from Siliguri in Parliament on July 30.

The current highway between Siliguri and Darjeeling is NH110 that follows the Sukna-Kurseong-Ghoom route. The MP had said that NH110 (formerly NH55) currently bears over 15,000 vehicles daily, more than double its capacity, leading to traffic snarls especially during peak hours and tourist seasons.

Even though Rohini and Pankabari routes reach Darjeeling from Siliguri, both join NH110 at Kurseong. Alternative routes to Darjeeling via Mungpoo and Mirik also touch NH110 at Ghoom leading to traffic snarls.

There are plans to come up with an alternative route through Lebong, which lies in the opposite end of Ghoom, to free up the Ghoom-Darjeeling stretch.