CBI arrests doctor of Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital for 'accepting' bribe

The CBI on Sunday arrested a senior doctor of Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital, also an assessor with the National Medical Commission, for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹10 lakh in exchange for issuing a favourable “inspection report” to a private medical college in Karnataka’s Belagavi (formerly Belgaum).

Tapan Kumar Jana, head of the anatomy department at Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital, was arrested by the CBI from his residence in Hatishala, Burdwan town, after an eight-member CBI team raided the premises late on Saturday night.

According to CBI sources, the doctor was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe. The CBI arrived at the location based on a tip-off.

A source stated that Jana was one of three individuals who allegedly demanded the bribe.

The private medical college needed a positive inspection report to get government affiliation.

The CBI also recovered an additional ₹44.6 lakh in cash and gold ornaments from the doctor’s residence, the source added.

“A case was registered by the CBI on 24.05.2025 against three accused, including said accused, and two private persons and a private medical institute based in Belgavi, Karnataka, on allegations that the senior doctor, working as an assessor with the National Medical Commission (NMC), demanded a bribe of ₹10 lakh from the representatives of a private Medical College in lieu of issuing favourable inspection report regarding their institute,” the CBI said in a statement.

Local residents said the doctor used to visit his Burdwan house twice or thrice a week.

His wife, a doctor, is associated with a Calcutta-based hospital, local sources said.

“The doctor (Jana) built a luxurious two-storey house here a few years ago. He seemed to be a thorough gentleman. We are shocked that he is allegedly part of a crime,” said a neighbour in Burdwan. “After raiding the house overnight, the doctor was taken to a car on Sunday morning.”

Family members of the doctor declined to comment on his arrest.