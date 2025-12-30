MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Car crash kills junior doctor of North Bengal Medical College & Hospital

Three other junior doctors — one woman, two men — in the same car suffered injuries in the accident

Our Correspondent Published 30.12.25, 08:00 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

A 23-year-old junior doctor of North Bengal Medical College & Hospital (NBMCH) was killed when a car she was travelling in collided with another near Naxalbari on the outskirts of Siliguri on Saturday night.

The deceased, Sayantani Bhaduri, was a first-year postgraduate trainee (PGT) student of medicine and a resident of Calcutta.

Three other junior doctors — one woman, two men — in the same car suffered injuries in the accident. One of them was driving the car. The trio are currently undergoing treatment at NBMCH.

No one seated in the other car was reportedly injured.

According to sources, the four were headed to Panighata when their car collided head-on with another near Kadma More on the Naxalbari–Panighata state highway.

Personnel from the Naxalbari police station rushed all four to the primary health centre in Naxalbari, from where they were referred to the NBMCH, where Sayantani succumbed to her injuries.

The remaining three are reported to be stable.

Police impounded both vehicles from the spot and initiated a probe.

