E-rickshaw driver rescues newborn girl from garbage dump in Howrah

A newborn girl was rescued by an e-rickshaw driver from a garbage dump in Howrah on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Chandan Mallick, the driver, was passing through Panchanantala in Bally when he noticed something unusual near the garbage dump, located below the Nivedita Setu, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

On closer look, he discovered a newborn girl lying amid the trash.

Wasting no time, Mallick, with the help of a few other passersby, rushed the infant to a nearby private nursing home, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

"It seemed the baby had been lying there for at least three to four hours. Insects had already begun gathering on her body. We didn't think twice before taking her to the hospital. Those responsible must be punished," he told reporters.

Police said they have started an investigation and are examining CCTV footage of the area to identify who left the newborn there.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.