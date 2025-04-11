Calcutta HC refuses permission to hold Hanuman Chalisa recital on Kolkata's Red Road on April 12

The Calcutta High Court has refused permission for a ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ recital programme to be held on Saturday on the iconic Red Road in Kolkata, asking the organiser to choose a different venue for the event.

The petitioner approached the court, claiming that police had offered an alternative venue and prayed that the recital be allowed on Red Road itself on April 12.

ADVERTISEMENT

A division bench, presided over by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam, asked the organiser to select a venue other than Red Road.

Police objected to the proposed location because it would cause traffic congestion.

The petitioner challenged an earlier order by a single bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh, which had refused permission to hold the event on Red Road.

The division bench, which also included Justice Chaitali Chatterjee (Das), rejected the appeal challenging the single bench’s decision earlier in the day to refuse permission to hold the programme at Red Road on Saturday.

The petitioner had approached Kolkata Police seeking permission to hold the recital between 5 am and 11 am on April 12 at Red Road, with an expected participation of 3,000 people.

The petitioner said police had offered an alternative venue, citing concerns over traffic congestion, inconvenience to the general public, and potential law and order issues.

It was claimed by the petitioner that another community had been allowed to hold Eid prayers at the same venue on March 31, with police permission granted.

It was further submitted that the Durga Puja carnival, a state-sponsored event, is held on Red Road every year.

Additionally, it was stated that the land on which the programme was proposed to be held belongs to the Army, and that permission from Army authorities had already been obtained for holding the 'Hanuman Chalisa' recital on April 12.

When the court enquired whether the petitioner had previously held any programme at the venue, the petitioner’s lawyer replied that this would be the first time such a programme was planned at that location.

He further submitted, "April 12 holds significance as it marks the birth date of Lord Hanuman." West Bengal Advocate General Kishore Dutta opposed the contentions and said in order to hold the programme for the first time and seek a particular venue, the petitioner has to establish its right to do so.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.