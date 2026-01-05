Buxa Tiger Reserve to greet seasoned birders, experts at festival from January 6-9

The Buxa Tiger Reserve (BTR) will host its 8th bird festival from January 6 to January 9, reaffirming its status as one of the region's richest bird habitats.

The festival, which began in 2016, has been held every year except during the Covid pandemic in 2021, making Buxa the only forest in Bengal to organise a bird festival consistently for eight editions.

According to forest officials, experts from different states and seasoned birdwatchers have been invited to take part in the four-day event.

BTR is around 7km away from Alipurduar town. The main camp this year will be located in the Jainti Range of the tiger reserve.

“This year, around 20 participants will take part in the bird festival. We have already contacted them,” said Debasish Sharma, the DFO of the Buxa Tiger Reserve (East).

Though fog is likely, a forester said: “Birdwatching will begin from noon, so fog should not be a problem."

Last year, as many as 226 bird species were recorded during the festival.

Organisers have set an ambitious target of documenting at least 300 species this year. Surveys will be conducted along four separate routes in the Jainti range. Experts will review photographs shot by participants every evening.

Animesh Bose, the HNAF coordinator, praised Buxa’s "exceptional biodiversity" that made it a unique birding spot. "Buxa has a rich habitat ranging from plains to hilly areas, hosting a wide variety of bird species," he said.