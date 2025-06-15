BSF jawan kills senior at camp following an argument in West Bengal's Murshidabad

A BSF jawan allegedly shot dead his senior following an argument at a camp in West Bengal's Murshidabad, officials said Sunday.

The incident took place around 10:30 pm on Saturday at the Border Security Force (BSF) camp in Dhuliyan in the said district.

Constable Shivam Kumar Mishra shot dead his senior Head Constable Ratan Singh Shekhawat after a heated argument. The accused constable has been apprehended, officials said.

The two troops were stationed in a BSF unit that was deployed in the area following the recent communal clashes in Murshidabad, they said.

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered by the BSF and the exact reasons behind the incident at being ascertained, officials said.

Shekhawat, 56, joined the BSF in 1989 and was posted in the 119 battalion of the force. He hailed from Jaipur in Rajasthan. The accused also belonged to the same battalion.

