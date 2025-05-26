MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 26 May 2025

Bomb threat email triggers police, bomb squad search at Swasthya Bhavan in Salt Lake

The mail was received by a deputy director of health services in the early hours of Monday

PTI Published 26.05.25, 05:22 PM
Swasthya Bhavan

Swasthya Bhavan Videograb

A huge team of police personnel, along with bomb disposal and dog squads, was rushed to Swasthya Bhavan, the West Bengal Health Department Headquarters in Salt Lake here on Monday, after an email threat was received threatening to blow up the building, a senior police officer said.

The mail was received by a deputy director of health services in the early hours of Monday, stating that four bombs would be activated at 1.13 PM, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The mail was received by the deputy director of health services at 4.18 AM. He came to the office and informed Bidhannagar Police, following which a search operation was conducted," he told PTI.

"As of now, it seems to be a hoax call. We are trying to locate who is behind it," he added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Swasthya Bhavan West Bengal Health Department Bombing
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Do you use news content on your YouTube channel? Be very afraid, say prominent voices

Content creators like Dhruv Rathee and Akash ‘Deshbhakt’ Banerjee wade in amid cries that copyright strikes for using clippings from news agencies are being ‘weaponised’
School teachers, who have been rendered jobless following a Supreme Court order, during a protest demanding restoration of their jobs, near the headquarters of the West Bengal Education Department, in Kolkata, Friday, May 16, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

There are many questions that the state officials could not answer. Only CM have those answers

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT