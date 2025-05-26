Bomb threat email triggers police, bomb squad search at Swasthya Bhavan in Salt Lake

A huge team of police personnel, along with bomb disposal and dog squads, was rushed to Swasthya Bhavan, the West Bengal Health Department Headquarters in Salt Lake here on Monday, after an email threat was received threatening to blow up the building, a senior police officer said.

The mail was received by a deputy director of health services in the early hours of Monday, stating that four bombs would be activated at 1.13 PM, he said.

"The mail was received by the deputy director of health services at 4.18 AM. He came to the office and informed Bidhannagar Police, following which a search operation was conducted," he told PTI.

"As of now, it seems to be a hoax call. We are trying to locate who is behind it," he added.

