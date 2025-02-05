MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Body of police guard with bullet injury found on city civil court in Kolkata

It could be a case of suicide and an investigation is underway, cops said

PTI Published 05.02.25, 10:44 AM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

A police guard was found dead with a bullet injury on his forehead inside the premises of the City Civil Court in Dalhousie area on Wednesday morning, police said.

It could be a case of suicide and an investigation is underway, they said.

“The body of the guard was found on a chair near the ground floor staircase of the City Civil Court building around 7 am. He had a bullet injury on the forehead,” a senior police officer said.

“It is likely that he may have shot himself with his 9mm service pistol, which was found lying beside his body,” the officer said.

The guard's body has been sent for post-mortem procedures.

A case had been lodged with the Hare Street Police Station, and the detective department of the Kolkata Police has started a probe, he added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Kolkata Police
