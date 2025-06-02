Blame AI, not Anubrata Mondal: Aide hints abuse audio targeting Bolpur IC to be fake

Anubrata Mondal on Sunday once again skipped the police summons to physically appear before the investigating officer in connection with the case of abusing Bolpur inspector-in-charge Liton Halder and his family members, by claiming ill health.

This is the second time the allegedly foul-mouthed Birbhum TMC leader did so, following a similar absence on Saturday.

One of Mondal’s aides on Sunday also claimed that the audio clip — the main evidence in the case — was generated by AI.

Police said Mondal’s lawyer submitted a medical report stating that the leader was unwell and could not attend the interrogation.

In a letter to the police, Mondal’s lawyer requested five days’ time before facing questioning.

“He sought time from the investigating officer on health grounds. We will look into it,” said Birbhum police chief Amandeep.

One of Mondal’s close aides, Debabrata Sarkar, on Sunday claimed that the audio clip, on the basis of which the police registered the case and Mondal was compelled to tender an unconditional apology on Friday following severe backlash from his own party, was generated using AI.

“He (Mondal) did not say such words. It was created using AI,” Sarkar told reporters after coming out of the office of Bolpur SDPO Rickey Agarwal, the investigating officer in the case.

A TMC leader said the AI claim made by Sarkar put the party in a spot.

“That is the problem with Anubrata and his men. There was no reason to escalate the matter, as the party wants to distance itself from the particular conversation that has already outraged society,” said the TMC leader.

In addition to Sarkar’s AI claim, Birbhum TMCP president Bikramjit Shaw on Sunday took to social media to accuse Bolpur IC Halder of corruption. Shaw also threatened the cop on social media. The police took suo motu cognisance of the student leader’s comment on the public platform.

On Sunday evening, TMCP state president Trinankur Bhattacharya suspended Shaw.

“The decision (of suspending Shaw) has been taken in view of your recent conduct on social media. Such anti-party activities have brought disrepute to the organisation and are deemed unacceptable,” the suspension letter read.

“We expect all members to uphold the dignity and values of the WBTMCP at all times,” it added.

Mondal, known for his derogatory and provocative speeches over the years, made headlines last week again after allegedly abusing the Bolpur IC with unacceptable language directed at his wife and mother.

As the audio clip was widely shared on social media, the issue gained traction. The TMC asked Mondal to issue an unconditional apology. The police registered a case involving two non-bailable sections.