MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 19 July 2025

BJP MLA's car attacked in Cooch Behar district, finger at Trinamool Congress activists

When Sushil Barman reached the station around 1.30pm, a group of TMC supporters, who had arrived there to head for Calcutta for the July 21 Martyrs’ Day Rally, accosted him. They raised slogans against alleged harassment and arrests of Bengali migrant workers in BJP-ruled states

Our Correspondent Published 19.07.25, 10:49 AM
Purported Trinamool supporters surround BJP MLA Sushil Barman’s SUV near the Ghoksadanga railway station on Friday

Purported Trinamool supporters surround BJP MLA Sushil Barman’s SUV near the Ghoksadanga railway station on Friday Picture by Main Uddin Chisti

A group of purported Trinamool Congress supporters vandalised the car of Sushil Barman, the BJP MLA of Mathabhanga, near the Ghoksadanga railway station in Cooch Behar district on Friday afternoon.

They also assaulted his associate and demonstrated before the MLA.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MLA filed a complaint at the local police station.

“I had been to the railway station to buy a ticket. Some Trinamool supporters shouted slogans and almost cordoned off my car. They assaulted one of my associates and pelted the car with stones. The rear windscreen was damaged, and somehow, my security personnel took me out of the place,” said the MLA.

“The attack had been pre-planned and shows that Trinamool is jittery about the coming Assembly elections. I have filed a complaint at the Ghoksadanga police station,” he added.

When Barman reached the station around 1.30pm, a group of Trinamool supporters, who had arrived there to head for Calcutta for the July 21 Martyrs’ Day Rally, accosted him. They raised slogans against alleged harassment and arrests of Bengali migrant workers in BJP-ruled states.

“While the MLA was walking back to his car, they followed him and raised slogans. When security personnel and an associate tried to remove the agitators from near the car, the Trinamool supporters heckled and assaulted them,” said a source.

A video showed bricks and stones hitting the MLA’s car as it left the place.

This is the second time in recent weeks that a BJP MLA has faced the wrath of Trinamool activists in Cooch Behar district. A few days ago, Sitalkuchi BJP MLA Baren Roy had faced a similar protest.

On Friday evening, BJP supporters assembled at Morapora Chowpathi, a prominent road crossing in Cooch Behar town, and staged a road blockade in protest against the attack on Barman’s car. The blockade continued for around half an hour and was lifted after the police intervened.

District Trinamool leaders, however, claimed that no one associated with their party was involved in the incident.

“Some Trinamool workers were at the railway station to head for Calcutta. But they were not involved in the incident,” said Partha Pratim Roy, the spokesperson for the Cooch Behar district committee of Trinamool.

He said some local people approached the MLA and asked him what he was doing to stop the “atrocities faced by Bengalis” in other states.

“He did not reply and misbehaved with them. This led to tension in the area, and his car was damaged,” added Roy.

RELATED TOPICS

Trinamul Congress (TMC) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Attack
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Five jets were shot down during India-Pakistan hostilities: Donald Trump

Trump made the remarks during a dinner at the White House with Republican lawmakers. He did not specify whether the jets belonged to India or Pakistan
Donald Trump.
Quote left Quote right

If the six nations ever really form in a meaningful way, it will end very quickly

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT