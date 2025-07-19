Trinamool Congress leader Dulal Sarkar murder case: Accused surrenders in court in Malda

Bablu Yadav, one of the accused persons in Trinamool Congress leader Dulal Sarkar’s murder, surrendered in a court in Malda on Friday.

Sarkar, a councillor of the Englishbazar municipality, was gunned down near his plywood factory in Malda town on January 2.

Although police made several arrests, Yadav, 31, and Krishna Rajak alias Rohan were untraceable. The police also announced a cash reward of ₹2 lakh for each of them. In April, the police rounded up Rohan in Bihar, but Yadav continued to be elusive.

On Friday morning, Yadav suddenly appeared in the court of the additional district and session judge (first court) and surrendered. Later, the police arrested him. The court remanded Yadav in police custody for five days.

“His arrest will help the police in the investigation,” said a source.

Senior police officers said Yadav was not among the four persons who had chased Sarkar on a two-wheeler and killed him.

“However, he was one of the members of the gang that had hatched the plot to kill Dulal Sarkar,” said a police officer.

Yadav is the 10th person to be arrested in the case.