Dhaka talks to free 34 fishermen recently detained by the Coast Guard of Bangladesh

The Union government has said the Indian high commission in Bangladesh took up with Dhaka the issue of the 34 fishermen recently detained by the Coast Guard of the neighbouring country, after they allegedly crossed the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) on July 14.

“As soon as information about the incident was received, our high commission in Bangladesh took up the matter with Bangladeshi authorities through diplomatic channels, seeking immediate consular access to the apprehended fishermen from Bengal. We are constantly pursuing the matter to facilitate the safe and early return of all the fishermen along with their boats,” said a source.

Thirty-four fishermen from Bengal, most of whom hail from Kakdwip in South 24-Parganas, were detained along with their two fishing boats by the Bangladesh Coast Guard early on July 14. The Bangladesh Coast Guard also detained their two boats, FB Jhor and FB Mangalchandi.

Satinath Patra, secretary of the Sunderbans Samudrik Matsyajibi Shramik Union, said that the Indian high commission in Bangladesh had already contacted the detained fishermen, and they were hopeful about their early release.

“A secretary in the Indian high commission has already met the apprehended fishermen in Bangladesh’s Mongla. We have been informed that they are trying to get them released by following all legal procedures as soon as possible. We are really happy,” said Patra.