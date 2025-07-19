Congress to hold Martyrs' Day rally in Nadia seeking justice for Tamanna Khatun, RG Kar doctor

The Murshidabad Youth Congress will observe the Martyrs’ Day on July 21 in Nadia district’s Plassey demanding justice for Tamanna Khatun, a 10-year-old student killed in a bomb attack when counting was going on for the Kaliganj Assembly bypoll on June 23, and the junior doctor who was raped and killed at RG Kar Medical College last year.

Adhir Chowdhury, former Congress MP from Berhampore, said the Nadia police did not grant permission to hold the programme on the day.

“We had moved Calcutta High Court seeking permission to hold the programme... The court has permitted us to hold the programme,” said Chowdhury.

He also said that the Martyr’s Day organised by the TMC in Calcutta on July 21 had turned into an annual picnic for the party workers. “But we will try to hold the programme in a befitting manner to demand justice for Tamanna and Abhaya as they did not get justice yet,” said Chowdhury.

He said that he would not be able to say how many people would be attending the programme as they do not much much time to campaign for the programme.

Political observers said that the decision to hold the programme on July 21 was interesting as the Congress had not organised any such programme on the day in the recent past. The TMC holds the programme to mark the death of 13 Youth Congress workers during a protest in Calcutta in 1993. Mamata Banerjee had given the call for the agitation.

“Since Mamata Banerjee formed Trinamool by breaking away from the Congress, she has hijacked the Martyrs’ Day programme and made it an annual event of her party. Adhir da is trying to organise the party in Murshidabad ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls,” said a political observer.