BJP Yuva Morcha stages mock search for women’s commission chief over Kasba gangrape 'silence'

In a symbolic protest against what they termed the "silence and inaction" of the West Bengal Commission for Women in the Kasba gangrape case, BJP Yuva Morcha supporters on Wednesday staged a mock search for its chairperson outside the commission's office here in Salt Lake.

Carrying lanterns, the protesters walked around the premises pretending to search for the commission chairperson, Leena Gangopadhyay, alleging that the organisation was "missing in action" during crucial times when intervention was needed.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are looking for the state women's commission chairperson because we did not see any visible response from them, and we are also unable to locate them after this heinous crime," said a protester.

Reacting to the criticism, Gangopadhyay strongly refuted the charges and described them as "politically motivated".

"I am genuinely unaware why this is being called a late reaction," she said, asserting that the commission had taken suo motu cognisance of the incident as soon as it surfaced.

She said efforts were made to contact the survivor and her parents on the very day the matter came to light, but they were occupied with medical procedures.

"We called and sent a text message to the survivor's father, but the family was busy as she was undergoing tests and travelling for examinations," Gangopadhyay said.

The commission, she added, was in contact with the police "from the very beginning" and engaged with senior officials, including the Director General of Police.

"The Deputy Commissioner followed up with us multiple times," she said.

A team from the commission, including the chairperson, a legal consultant, a counsellor, and other members, visited the survivor at their home to offer support and ensure the case was handled sensitively.

"We wanted to ensure the girl received trauma counselling before she spoke," Gangopadhyay, who is also a producer and director, said.

She added that the commission also issued specific recommendations regarding the survivor's counselling, safety, and return to college.

The National Women Commission had also taken cognisance of the matter.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.